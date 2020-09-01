Recent graduate creates free food fridge for community

After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, Andres Garza decided to make a free food fridge for Rio Grande Valley residents.

The idea of the free food fridge is for people to take what they need or donate to the fridge.

Garza said he got the idea in college when he was working at a restaurant.

"I recently moved back from Austin and the last place I worked at was a taqueria, and they set up a free fridge outside of their location," Garza said.

The free food fridge is right between Archer Park and Downtown McAllen and will be open to the public on Monday.

