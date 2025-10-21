Records: 19-year-old woman confessed to fatally shooting man in rural Mission

A 19-year-old Palmview woman was charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in rural Mission that killed one man, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said Kayla Alejandra Gonzalez confessed to shooting the man in the head, killing him.

Gonzalez was identified as the woman who was detained following a shooting that happened Monday shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the 4200 block of J&A Drive.

Gonzalez's bond was set at $1 million during her arraignment.

According to the complaint, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area and discovered the body of 43-year-old Gerardo Trevino.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman detained in connection with deadly shooting in Mission

A witness told deputies he had gone to Trevino's residence and heard gunshots. He said he later saw a woman — now identified as Gonzalez — leaving the location immediately after the incident. She was located and arrested near the scene.

During an interview with investigators, Gonzalez admitted to shooting Trevino in the head with a black rifle that had red tape on it.

A rifle matching that description was found at the scene, the complaint added.

Gonzalez and Trevino knew each other, but their exact relationship is unknown, a spokesperson forthe sheriff's office said, adding that they're still looking for a motive into the shooting.