Records: Motorcyclist charged in drunk-driving crash was heading to Taco Palenque

Miguel Angel Garcia. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The motorcycle driver charged in connection with a crash in Edinburg that hospitalized his female passenger was taking her to Taco Palenque when the crash happened, according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

Miguel Angel Garcia was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury in connection with the crash, according to a previous report.

The crash happened on Sept. 16 at around 2:25 a.m. at the northbound lanes of the 5500 block of South I-69C.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motorcyclist arrested on intoxication assault charge following Edinburg crash

According to a news release, Garcia collided with the rear of a Ford SUV, causing him and his passenger to be ejected from the motorcycle.

According to the affidavit, Edinburg police officers who responded to the crash found the women “lying on her side with visible injuries, unable to move and in pain.”

The woman was hospitalized and officers later learned she suffered spinal fractures, as well as fractures in her right leg.

Garcia was found sitting beside his passenger with lacerations to his face and head, and asphalt burns, the affidavit stated.

Garcia told police he drank “five Dos XX” beers at Eddie’s Tavern in McAllen prior to the crash, the affidavit said. The affidavit added that Garcia said he was taking his passenger to the Taco Palenque in Edinburg when the crash happened.

According to the affidavit, Garcia displayed “red, glossy, watery, bloodshot eyes.” After refusing to provide a blood sample to determine the alcohol concentration in his body, police were able to obtain a sample after a warrant was signed.

Results are pending, the affidavit said.

Hidalgo County jail records show Garcia was released on a $70,000 bond.