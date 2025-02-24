Regional Semifinal Bound: La Feria Lions

La Feria, TX -- La Feria is making school history.The undefeated district champions are on a 15 game winning streak.The Lions haven't made it to this far in the playoffs since 2002 and now they're going up against Floresville Tomorrow at Sinton High School at 7pm. If they are able to advance, this would be the farthest anyone at the school can remember the La Feria boys basketball team going in school history.

"We're going to have to play sound defense and hit some key shots cause it going to be a battle," said Head Coach Erik Villagomez.