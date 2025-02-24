Regional Semifinal Bound: McAllen High Bulldogs

The MCHI Bulldogs are coming off back to back seasons being eliminated in the Area round. Now, they're heading back to the Regional Semifinal.

They've had two thrilling wins to get there. First, D'Aundre Canada's game winner lifting them past Weslaco East. Then, Canada's late drawn charge prevented a Nixon game winner. Those big plays have the bulldogs battle tested heading into another playoff matchup.

"It really helps us build momentum going into this third round. Just proving that we've been able to play through these moments and those situations. It helps our confidence, really pushes us to be greater in this next third round," said McAllen High Junior D'Aundre Canada.

"These past two years, we've gone home in the second round. It feels good to finally get to this third round, we've just gotta work on a few things and hopefully we get the win," said McAllen High Senior Dylan Benavidez.