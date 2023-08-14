Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben Zambrano speaks about the upcoming 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run.
The event is scheduled for August 26 at La Feria High School. To register, call (956) 272-7272 or register online.
