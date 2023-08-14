x

Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run

1 hour 20 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 2:52 PM August 14, 2023 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben Zambrano speaks about the upcoming 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run.

The event is scheduled for August 26 at La Feria High School. To register, call (956) 272-7272 or register online.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days