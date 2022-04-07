Remembering #16 ahead of Sweet Sixteen
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High faces Boerne-Champion this Friday in the UIL regional semifinals.
The lady bulldogs dealt with a tragedy losing a teammate last year.
Click on the video above for more on the memory and impact of Moira Arney.
