Remembering #16 ahead of Sweet Sixteen

1 day 43 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 9:57 PM April 06, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High faces Boerne-Champion this Friday in the UIL regional semifinals.

The lady bulldogs dealt with a tragedy losing a teammate last year.

Click on the video above for more on the memory and impact of Moira Arney.

