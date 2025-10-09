Renovations underway at Pendleton Park in Harlingen
Pendleton Park in Harlingen is undergoing new renovations.
Crews are installing a new water fountain that will light up in red, white and blue as a tribute to military veterans.
The park will also receive a new pier for its pond, as the current pier is over 10 years old.
“It was outdated. It wasn't ADA compliant, so we went ahead to take the initiative to replace it,” Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Danny Diaz said.
The new pier should be done in late October.
The tennis courts are also getting an upgrade. The renovations are expected to cost up to $10,000.
