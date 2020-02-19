Repair process to begin on vandalized historical shrine in Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS – A recently vandalized historical shrine in Falfurrias may be impossible to repair, according to city leaders. Authorities are still searching for the vandals.

City leaders say the shrine, which became a historical marker back in 1971, was found vandalized by a visitor. It was devoted to Don Pedrito Jarmillo, known for his natural remedies used to cure the sick.

A city official says the community is heartbroken by the vandalism, but the damage isn’t hindering their beliefs.

Now, the rebuilding process for what the criminal has broken begins. Members of the community have reached out to see how they can help.

