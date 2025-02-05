Repeat sexual predator sentenced for coercion, enticement of a minor in McAllen

A California man was sentenced to federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Ganjei said 46-year-old Brian Edward May pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2024. He has been ordered to serve 11 years in federal prison.

According to Ganjei, May was in McAllen working as a contractor at the time of the crime.

The court enhanced the sentencing after determining May was a repeat and dangerous offender against minors. The court heard May continued to engage in predatory sexual conduct against children after he was released on bond from state custody related charges, according to Ganjei.

Ganjei said as part of his sentencing, May will serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison term. He will also have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the McAllen Police Department.

Ganjei said on April 19, 2023, May operated an online account under the name of "dirtyman" and contacted whom he believed was a 14-year-old child. He made arrangements to meet the child in a McAllen park to engage in illegal sexual activity.

A subsequent review of May's electronic devices revealed numerous messages that indicated May had "attempted to pay adults to access children to engage in illegal sexual activity," according to Ganjei. Authorities also recovered files containing child sexual abuse material.

May will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.