Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 253 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 320 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Five men and one woman from the cities of Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Weslaco dies as a result of the virus. Their ages ranged from their 30s to over the age of 70, according to the report.

Three of the deceased individuals were not vaccinated.

The 320 new cases include 111 confirmed cases, 207 probable cases and two suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 37 12-19 50 20s 58 30s 54 40s 44 50s 32 60s 28 70+ 17 Total: 320

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County have more than tripled in the past two weeks. On Dec. 27, the county reported 76 hospitalizations. That number jumped to 178 on Monday, 210 on Tuesday and 219 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the county reported 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Those hospitalizations include 206 adults and 47 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 54 of them are in intensive care units. They include 49 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 45 new staff infections and 144 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 1,647 staff members and 5,706 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 127,075 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,547 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,531 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.