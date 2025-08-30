'Reptile' man sentenced to 9 years for 2022 deadly shooting in McAllen

A man who was described as a "reptile" pleaded guilty to murder in a deadly 2022 shooting in McAllen.

According to Hidalgo County court records, Jayson Martinez Gonzalez was sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to murder in the death of Jesus Sanchez. Gonzalez was given 741 days jail credit.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 20, 2022 at a residence off Oakland Avenue and South 19 1/2 Street where McAllen police officers found Sanchez's body.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzalez was described by witnesses as a "reptile" due to the tattoos covering his face. He admitted to walked toward the residence with a second man, identified as Reinaldo Sanchez Jr.

Gonzalez had previously written a letter to the judge and claimed he was innocent and named Reinaldo as the killer.

According to court records, Reinaldo is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 10.