Residents in Brownsville neighborhood on alert after hit-and-run driver crashes into home

Neighbors on Concord Place in Brownsville are on high alert.

On Tuesday evening, a dark-colored truck hit a home, and then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The home belongs to Robert Rodriguez, who said he was sitting on the front yard of his home when the crash happened. He said the truck also hit his mailbox, and came close to hitting him.

“I was furious for what that gentleman did,” Rodriguez said. “All I could say was, ‘I'm a goner, I can't move to one side and I can't get up enough to where I can get away since I’m disabled.'"

Security footage from a nearby house captured the moment the driver reversed after hitting the brick home and quickly sped off

Rodriguez’s wife, Rosy, said her neighbors have shared multiple videos with her of what happened.

In one of the videos, the screech of the tires is heard twice. The truck can also be seen speeding off in another video.

Debris was left all over the front of the home

“I'm just grateful that my husband's fine because you cannot replace a life,” Rosy said.

The aftermath from the crash also left a dent and scratches on their SUV. Neighbors say they’re now wondering what happened to that truck and the driver, and hoping that they’re found.

The Brownsville Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News they are looking for the person who could have caused this damage, and also the vehicle involved in the crash.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

Watch the video above for the full story.