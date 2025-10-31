Resources available to expecting moms in the Valley through partnership

For parents, every dollar counts, especially for expecting families.

That's why a new partnership is stepping in to help ease the financial burden

Every laugh, every hug to Sheli Hernandez, these moments mean everything. It wasn't always like this for Hernandez. She moved from Matamoros, Mexico, to Brownsville about two years ago.

"You had to have been here for at least five years or more, and I wasn't able to get on any programs or qualify for Medicaid or anything," Hernandez said.

At just 27 years old, Hernandez and her husband were struggling to keep up with the cost of raising two boys, a 4-year-old and a toddler, spending $1,500 a month on baby needs alone.

She says she didn't work and relied solely on her husband's income.

"My husband paid for everything, and well, financially, it hit his pocket hard," Hernandez said.

New Horizons Health Clinic helped ease her financial burden.

The clinic is now able to help more women like Hernandez. They announced a partnership with Viola's House, a Dallas non-profit, to offer support services and housing to pregnant women and teens.

Services to expecting mothers began a month ago.

"Free transportation to and from their appointments and if they're food insecure, we're able to send groceries directly to their house or apartment for free," New Horizon Health Center CEO Jason Wallace said.

Expecting moms can also receive low-cost sonograms. Patients can pay as little as $25 for them.

The clinic will also help with baby supplies like formula and education classes.

"On the Violas House side, they're receiving free diapers, they're receiving free education classes whether it's parenting classes, lactation classes, all kinds of different classes," Wallace said.

New Horizons also opened a baby boutique inside one of their clinics through the partnership, where mothers can trade "Baby Bucks" that they receive for going to classes. They can get items like car seats shoes, jewelry and clothes, something that Hernandez says has been a great help.

"What I have learned the most is how many cases of poisoning there are, because they love to drink things they shouldn't, taking precautions and how to install a car seat," Hernandez said.

Currently, New Horizon is seeing 20 to 40 women daily. Services are available to all women regardless of health insurance, not only in Brownsville but all over the Rio Grande Valley throughout their entire pregnancy and postpartum.

"We want moms not to worry about things that would push them into extreme poverty type situations," Wallace said.

Viola's House accepts donations which will go to the baby boutique. You can donate new or gently used clothing for newborns to 3-year-olds. They also accept donations for car seats and high chairs.

Donations can be dropped off at the New Horizon Center in Brownsville on 22nd Street.

Watch the video above for the full story.