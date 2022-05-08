Restrictions in place against Brownsville ISD board member
A Brownsville school board member is temporarily banned from attending district events.
Minera Peña is also not allowed on district property, but there are exceptions.
As Channel 5 News previously reported, Peña is facing nepotism charges.
The new restrictions are in place pending the outcome of the district attorney's investigation.
Peña will be allowed to attend graduation ceremonies and board meetings as an audience member.
However, Peña is not allowed to talk to the majority of Brownsville ISD employees.
