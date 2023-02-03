RGV celebrates National Signing Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Multiple valley student-athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to compete at the college level.
Click on the video above for the details.
More News
News Video
-
Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools
-
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in...
-
Weslaco ISD holds active shooter training for parents
-
Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
-
Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen