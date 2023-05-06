x

RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina facing his toughest challenge

May 06, 2023
By: Bella Michaels

HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina has been a pillar in the community for 40 years. From winning over 500 games to now his most recent coaching stint at MMA.. Molina has etched his name in the RGV book of basketball history.

Molina, a Vietnam veteran, is now fighting the biggest battle of his life. But not on the battlefield or court -- watch the story above for more:

