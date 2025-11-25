x

RGV Diabetes Association urging the public to avoid overeating this Thanksgiving

6 hours 9 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 4:13 PM November 25, 2025 in News - Local

As we get ready to get together with family and friends this Thanksgiving, the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is advising the public to pay attention to what they’re eating, and how much of it they’re eating.

Dr. Luis Reyes, the organization’s chairman, discusses more in the video above.

