RGV Diabetes Association urging the public to avoid overeating this Thanksgiving
As we get ready to get together with family and friends this Thanksgiving, the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is advising the public to pay attention to what they’re eating, and how much of it they’re eating.
Dr. Luis Reyes, the organization’s chairman, discusses more in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Bond set for Alamo man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run...
-
RGV Diabetes Association urging the public to avoid overeating this Thanksgiving
-
La Villa refurbishing old water tower
-
New grant to help stock Food Bank RGV resource centers
-
Valley doctor provides Thanksgiving meal eating tips
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round
-
Los Fresnos & Edinburg fall to end Valley high school football season