x

RGV Food Bank expresses importance of feeding families during holiday season

RGV Food Bank expresses importance of feeding families during holiday season
5 hours 42 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 2:55 PM November 10, 2025 in News - Local

The Food Bank RGV is working hard to feed families across the Rio Grande Valley.

It's a very busy time of year, Thanksgiving just 17 days away and Christmas is only 45 days away.

Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the importance of donating canned goods and non-perishable items to help families in need.

For more information on donating or volunteering, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days