RGV Food Bank expresses importance of feeding families during holiday season
The Food Bank RGV is working hard to feed families across the Rio Grande Valley.
It's a very busy time of year, Thanksgiving just 17 days away and Christmas is only 45 days away.
Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the importance of donating canned goods and non-perishable items to help families in need.
For more information on donating or volunteering, click here.
