RGV Humane Society seeks food donations

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society says they're in urgent need of dog and cat food.

With puppy and kitten birthing season in full swing, the shelter estimates having over 350 dogs alone at both shelters.

"The summertime is the highest, you know, the busiest time for us receiving animals. There are several factors, most, you know, the biggest factor is the fact that it's puppy season and kitten season," RGV Humane Society Director Luis Quintanilla said. "So that puts a tremendous resource strain on us. And we go through pallets of food every single week."

With three-fourths of their operation funded completely by donations, the shelter says they rely on donations from people at home.

If anyone would to donate dog or cat food, you can stop by their Mission or Harlingen location or donate online on their website.