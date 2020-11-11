RGV Monday Night Football 11/09
Scores for Monday November 10th
District 16-5A Division 1
Donna 18, Palmview 17
McAllen Rowe 38, McAllen High 31
More News
News Video
-
As open enrollment begins, an estimated 1 in 3 Valley residents lack...
-
Number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide
-
Monte Alto ISD shuts down middle school after employee tests positive for...
-
Texas Southmost College offers new 'forensic macro photography' course for law enforcement
-
Museum chronicles pandemic with 'Bearing Witness' project