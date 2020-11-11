x

RGV Monday Night Football 11/09

2 hours 53 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 10:32 PM November 10, 2020 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Scores for Monday November 10th

District 16-5A Division 1

Donna 18, Palmview 17

McAllen Rowe 38, McAllen High 31

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days