RGV school district not allowing transgender student to use girls restroom

One Rio Grande Valley transgender student isn't being allowed to use the girls' restroom at her new school district.

Adelyn Vigil is a 12-year-old transgender student — who is only being allowed to use the nurse's or librarian's restroom at the school she attends.

Adamalis Vigil, Adelyn's mother said it's because the community members at the school are worried about sexual harassment.

"So I would rather, like not go to the restroom and just wait until I get home," Adelyn Vigil said.

This story has been updated due to an editing error.