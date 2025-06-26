RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
Diana Lerma is one of the Valley sports legends set to be inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. A Mission native, Coach Lerma started her coaching career alongside her sister at La Joya as an assistant coach.
"Oh I was very excited. This is being amongst people I respect and admire and I mean it's an honor to be selected as one of them," said coach Lerma.
In 2002, Lerma became the head volleyball coach at Mission Veterans, she has held that title to today.
"When I got the job, they said it would take 3 years for me to develop a program and that's not what happened. The girls exploded and we won 7 district titles back to back to back," said coach Lerma.
Coach Lerma has achieved more than 800 victories. Winning 18 district titles, and making four appearances in the Sweet 16. In the 23 seasons as head coach, her team has never missed the playoffs.
"I do remember some of my highlights, where we were number one in the nation. I mean it's an honor, it's a privilege for these kids to understand what it takes to master or understand the sport of volleyball," said coach Lerma.
