x

RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presser

RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presser
6 hours 38 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 July 15, 2024 3:35 PM July 15, 2024 in Sports

MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held a presser for the 7 individuals and 3 teams that will be getting inducted on Saturday, July 13, at 6 P.M. at the Mission Event Center. 

Watch the video above for more on the Inductees. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days