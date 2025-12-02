RGV Vipers bounce back with 113-108 over Osceola Magic

The RGV Vipers defeated the Osceola Magic 113-108 in Edinburg on Monday.

Daishen Nix led the way for the Vipers with 27 points in the win. Despite trailing at the half, the Vipers managed to fight back in the third quarter to take the advantage and propel themselves to a victory. Nix was one of seven Vipers to finish in double figures.

“All in all, I'm proud of our guys. I think after the way we played last game, there were some things we got much better at,” Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said. “I think it was a good team win. I think everyone came in and contributed significantly to the win."

Coach Blair also emphasized rebounding as one area in which the team needed to improve after Saturday's loss to the Magic. In turn, the Vipers outrebounded Osceola 55-41.

The Vipers will be back in action on Thursday night as they host Mexico City Capitanes in the first of back-to-back matchups against the Capitanes. Those two games will wrap up a four-game home stand for the Vipers as they hit the road for the remainder of December.