RGV Vipers games are full of family fun, entertainment
It's the home stretch for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. There are just a few more games left before the season ends.
RGV Vipers Media Relations Manager Juanita Maldonado speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the family fun and entertainment that happen during a game.
Beginning Monday, March 25, Channel 5 News' sister station, Noticias RGV, will be giving away a family pack of tickets every day until March 30. Tune into their 5 p.m. newscast for a chance to win. For more details, click here.
To purchase tickets to a Vipers game, click here.
Watch the video above for the full story.
