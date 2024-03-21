RGV Vipers games are full of family fun, entertainment

It's the home stretch for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. There are just a few more games left before the season ends.

RGV Vipers Media Relations Manager Juanita Maldonado speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the family fun and entertainment that happen during a game.

Beginning Monday, March 25, Channel 5 News' sister station, Noticias RGV, will be giving away a family pack of tickets every day until March 30.

