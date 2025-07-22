RGV Vipers holding 5th Annual Back to School Expo
Free haircuts, sports physicals, vaccines and school supplies will be provided to those attending the RGV Viper’s 5th annual Back to School Expo presented by Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
The event is set for Wednesday, July 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena.
The event is open to the entire community at no cost, and registration is not required.
The first 3,000 students to attend will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies.
Watch the video above for the full story.
