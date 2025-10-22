x

RGV volleyball: Rivera celebrates district title, Lady Cards defeat Los Fresnos on the road, Edinburg sweeps Weslaco

RGV volleyball: Rivera celebrates district title, Lady Cards defeat Los Fresnos on the road, Edinburg sweeps Weslaco
2 hours 44 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, October 21 2025 Oct 21, 2025 October 21, 2025 11:13 PM October 21, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from the Harlingen vs. Los Fresnos, Weslaco vs. Edinburg, and Brownsville Pace vs. Brownsville Rivera volleyball matches.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days