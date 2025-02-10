RGV Women in Sports: Michel Matlock

Edinburg, Texas -- Michel Matlock is the head of operations for the UTRGV baseball team. On top of her responsibilities of budgeting and organizing team travel, she’s also taken on the unofficial role of taking care of the team on a more personal level. Going from spending much of her life as a full time mother of three… to being a maternal figure for the players on the UTRGV baseball team.

Matlock says, “With Derek being a baseball coach when I had the chance and we didn't have the kids at the house anymore because they're all grown up and I'm available to travel and do everything so when he asked me to do this job I was like yeah i think i can do it.”