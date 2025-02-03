RGV Women is Sports: Melody Soto to play for Team USA

Melody Soto will become the first softball player from the Rio Grande Valley to represent Team USA in the U-15 WBSC World Cup this summer.

Soto flew to Orlando, Florida to try out for the team and clocked out at an impressive 65 mph velocity, which eventually landed her a spot on the team.

"“I’m so happy that I made my community proud. My family, my coaches, my team I know they're going to expect more from me but that's where I come in. I know I’m a freshman but I don't have all my years with them. I only have them for so long.”

The journey begins March 20th at the WBSC Pan American Championship in Acapulco, Mexico. Then they'll make their way to Italy for the World Cup starting June 27th through July 5th.