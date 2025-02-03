RGV Women is Sports: Melody Soto to play for Team USA
Melody Soto will become the first softball player from the Rio Grande Valley to represent Team USA in the U-15 WBSC World Cup this summer.
Soto flew to Orlando, Florida to try out for the team and clocked out at an impressive 65 mph velocity, which eventually landed her a spot on the team.
"“I’m so happy that I made my community proud. My family, my coaches, my team I know they're going to expect more from me but that's where I come in. I know I’m a freshman but I don't have all my years with them. I only have them for so long.”
The journey begins March 20th at the WBSC Pan American Championship in Acapulco, Mexico. Then they'll make their way to Italy for the World Cup starting June 27th through July 5th.
More News
News Video
-
Palmview to combat illegal dumping with new surveillance cameras
-
USS John F. Kennedy arrives in Brownsville to be dismantled
-
One woman killed in two-vehicle crash in McAllen
-
Alamo police: Active gang member wanted on continuous sexual assault of a...
-
High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City