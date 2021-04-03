RGVFC Signs Vicente Sanchez to Roster, Coaching Staff

EDINBURG - Rio Grande Valley FC signed 18-year veteran, forward Vicente Sánchez for the 2021 season, the team announced today. The 41-year-old will come out of retirement to play for the Toros while also being a member of the coaching staff.

“It is very difficult to say things about Vicente Sánchez with a few words,” said Wilmer Cabrera, Toros Head Coach and Sporting Director. “His unbelievable and outstanding soccer career and his quality as a person will become a great addition to our coaching staff, and especially to the locker room for our players. Also, I’m sure the fans will enjoy his performances on the pitch!”

Sánchez retired following the 2017 season with the Houston Dynamo FC, who played under Toros Head Coach and Sporting Director, Wilmer Cabrera. The experienced attacker dressed for the Dynamo in 2017 making 21 appearances, three starts where he notched two goals and recorded five assists in a total of 517 minutes. Sánchez recorded the Dynamo’s fifth fastest goal in history at the 60-second of play in a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas on Aug. 23, 2017.

The Montevideo, Uruguayan native played for Defensor Sporting Club in his hometown for the 2016 season. With Defensor, Sánchez made 10 appearances and scored two goals.

Prior to Defensor Sporting, Sánchez began his MLS career with Colorado Rapids in 2013, under Cabrera, where he played for three seasons, until 2015. Sánchez recorded his first MLS goal on Sept. 14, 2013 against FC Dallas and created the play that led to a Dallas own goal in the 2-1 victory. Sánchez made a total of 55 appearances, 35 starts with Colorado, scoring 11 goals and recorded nine assists.

Before his move to the MLS, the attacker spent time with Deportivo Toluca F.C. (Liga MX) from 2001-2007, FC Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) from 2008-2010, Club América (Liga MX) from 2010-2012 and Club Nacional (Uruguay) in 2013-2016, earning the Copa Libertadores.

During his time with Toluca, Sánchez scored 85 goals, being part of the Apertura 2002 and Apertura 2005 championship squad. At Schalke, Sánchez scored three goals in 50 matches. Sánchez scored 11 times with América.

In addition, Sánchez has made 31 appearances with the Uruguayan National Team and has scored five goals – scoring in 2004 and 2007 Copa América features.