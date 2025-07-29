Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Edinburg water tower

Edinburg city officials are celebrating the completion of a new water tower.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the new water tower located near the intersection of Monte Cristo Road and Closner Boulevard that can hold 1 million gallons of water.

Officials said the new water tower is the only one in the city with that capacity.

"It’s going to improve water pressure and also enhance the water protection,” Edinburg Public Utilities Director Gerardo Carmona said. “This tower will also make sure that [the Edinburg Fire Department] can get water."

The project was four years in the making and cost more than $5 million.