Ridge Road in McAllen to close for 2 weeks for reconstruction

Graphic courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District.

Ridge Road in McAllen will be closed for about two weeks for a reconstruction project, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District.

The news release said the closure will go into effect beginning September 22 through October 3, weather permitting. The road will be closed at the I-2 eastbound Frontage Road.

Project crews will be working to reconstruct the intersection, according to the news release. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers through alternate routes.