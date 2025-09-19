x

Ridge Road in McAllen to close for 2 weeks for reconstruction

4 hours 51 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 3:15 PM September 19, 2025 in News - Local
Graphic courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District.

Ridge Road in McAllen will be closed for about two weeks for a reconstruction project, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District.

The news release said the closure will go into effect beginning September 22 through October 3, weather permitting. The road will be closed at the I-2 eastbound Frontage Road.

Project crews will be working to reconstruct the intersection, according to the news release. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers through alternate routes.

