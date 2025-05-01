Rio Grande City and Mercedes set to face off in winner-take-all playoff matchup
One of the biggest matchups in the RGV in the area round this week is Rio Grande City vs. Mercedes.
Both teams are coming off stellar wins to open the postseason, with Mercedes taking down McAllen High on the road and Rio Grande City defeating Gregory-Portland in walk-off fashion.
Mercedes finished third in their district, losing a tiebreaker to Weslaco East for the second-place spot. The Lady Rattlers are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history, finishing with an undefeated district record for the first time in over 20 years.
"We're just trying to focus on really getting that win, just making routine plays, getting the contact hits that we've been getting," Rio Grande City left fielder Janelle Gonzalez said. "That's just something that we're trying not to focus too much on the pressure, we're trying to focus on just advancing forward."
The two teams will face off in a one-game playoff on Friday night in Sharyland.
