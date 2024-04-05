Rio Grande City Grulla ISD employee accused of faking injury to obtain workers' comp

An employee with the Rio Grande City Grulla school district was arrested Wednesday and accused of faking an injury on school grounds to obtain workers' compensation, records show.

An affidavit released to Channel 5 News shows Yadira Montalvo was charged with fraud to obtain workers' comp following an investigation from the district’s police department.

The school district’s staff page identifies Montalvo as the secretary for curriculum and instruction.

According to the affidavit, the Montalvo filed an accident report form with the district on December 14, 2023, after allegedly falling while crossing an opening on the sidewalk near the district’s curriculum office building.

Video surveillance footage from the building contradicted Montalvo’s statement, the affidavit stated.

The footage showed Montalvo crossing the opening on the sidewalk with “minimal difficulty.”

“Upon her return, Montalvo deliberately pauses, looks around, and positions herself to appear as if she had fallen into the opening on the sidewalk,” the affidavit stated. “Montalvo required an examination…resulting in a total payout of $379.09 for her claim.”

Montalvo was arraigned Wednesday and had her bond set at $1,500. She was released that same day.