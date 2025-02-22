Rio Grande City Grulla ISD hit with temporary restraining order over 'reduction in force' plan
Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District has been hit with a temporary restraining order over their plans to reduce staff.
A board meeting to talk about the plan Friday night was canceled after the district was reportedly served minutes before the meeting was set to start.
The layoffs are part of a reduction in force plan. According to the school board president, it's to help close an $18 million deficit.
The woman who filed the TRO, Maria Yvette Hernandez, said she was upset because the plan was going to be discussed behind closed doors instead of in public.
"The impact of a RIF not only affects the school district, it affects the community as a whole, especially when the district is probably the biggest employer in the county," Hernandez said.
A court hearing is scheduled for early March, but the school district's attorney said they'll be asking for an earlier date.
