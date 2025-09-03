Rio Grande City Grulla ISD teaming up with Head Start Program
The Head Start Program in Rio Grande City said they've run out of space for their 3 and 4-year-olds after seeing more infants and toddlers enroll.
Thanks to a new partnership, 3 and 4-year-olds in the Head Start program who live within the boundaries of Rio Grande City Grulla ISD are now in the same classroom as those in pre-kindergarten classes.
“We just felt that if we work together instead of working separately, this is what it's going to make everything easier for the families as well as of course our children,” Avance Inc. Head Start Program Director Perla Olivo said.
Olivo oversees the Avance Inc. Head Start Program in Starr and Zapata counties. She said federal funding has remained unchanged for years, but it doesn't match the amount of students enrolling in the program.
Now, space is an issue. It’s why the local school district is coming in.
Those who turned 3 or 4 after Sept. 1, 2025 in the Head Start Program in Rio Grande City will be in a classroom with both teachers and head start staff.
Watch the video above for the full story.
