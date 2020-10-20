Rio Grande City police officer arrested and facing aggravated assault charge

The Rio Grande City Police Department announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that one of their officers has been arrested and charged with a felony.

According to a Facebook post by the Rio Grande City Police Department, "Albert Garcia has been with the Rio Grande City Police Department for over a year. Earlier today, we learned that Garcia was arrested and faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

Garcia was arrested on Monday in Mission after deputies responded to a domestic dispute between him and his wife that later was classified as an aggravated assault.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, deputies met with the victim who said she was assaulted by her husband as he pointed a firearm at her during an argument. After observing her physical injuries, which were consistent with being assaulted, Garcia was then arrested and transported to the county jail.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the Rio Grande City Police Department to find out about Garcia's job status and plan know later today.

Garcia remained in jail Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment.

