Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball playoff highlights
SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:
Weslaco 11, Los Fresnos 2 - Weslaco wins series 2-0
Harlingen 15, Edinburg 0 - Harlingen wins series 2-0
Harlingen South 9, Edinburg 3 - Harlingen South wins series 2-0
Flour Bluff 6, Mission 1 - Flour Bluff wins series 2-0
Weslaco East 4, PSJA North 3 - Weslaco East wins series 2-0
Raymondville 4, Falfurrias 4 - Raymondville wins series 2-0
CC Veterans Memorial 15, Palmview 0 - CC Veterans Memorial leads series 1-0
SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:
Rio Grande City 3, Gregory-Portland 2
San Benito 14, Edinburg North 6
PSJA 14, Brownsville Veterans 4
Mercedes 8, McAllen High 4
Rio Hondo 10, Edinburg IDEA 0
La Villa 2, La Pryor 1
Tuloso-Midway 7, La Feria 2
Calallen 15, Valley View 0
Robstown 14, Grulla 4
More News
News Video
-
South Texas Comic Con kicks off in McAllen
-
Suspect charged in connection with crash that injured San Juan officer
-
Prescription Health: How to fight chronic inflammation
-
Mission police search for suspects who allegedly vandalized building
-
Brownsville police search for missing deaf, mute elderly man
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball...
-
St. Joseph Academy gold star Silvia Martinez signs with Concordia
-
Texas Southmost lands Nikki Rowe goalkeeper Shayla Aguilar
-
RGV high school softball highlights from first day of postseason
-
IDEA Elsa holds parade for state champion girls soccer team