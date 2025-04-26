x

Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball playoff highlights

3 hours 27 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 11:46 PM April 25, 2025 in Sports

SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:

Weslaco 11, Los Fresnos 2 - Weslaco wins series 2-0

Harlingen 15, Edinburg 0 - Harlingen wins series 2-0

Harlingen South 9, Edinburg 3 - Harlingen South wins series 2-0

Flour Bluff 6, Mission 1 - Flour Bluff wins series 2-0

Weslaco East 4, PSJA North 3 - Weslaco East wins series 2-0

Raymondville 4, Falfurrias 4 - Raymondville wins series 2-0

CC Veterans Memorial 15, Palmview 0 - CC Veterans Memorial leads series 1-0

SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:

Rio Grande City 3, Gregory-Portland 2

San Benito 14, Edinburg North 6

PSJA 14, Brownsville Veterans 4

Mercedes 8, McAllen High 4

Rio Hondo 10, Edinburg IDEA 0

La Villa 2, La Pryor 1

Tuloso-Midway 7, La Feria 2

Calallen 15, Valley View 0

Robstown 14, Grulla 4

