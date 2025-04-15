Rio Grande City softball clinches district title; seeking first undefeated district season in over 20 years

The Rio Grande City Lady Rattlers are district champions.

With just two games left, the softball team is hoping to add 'undefeated district champions' to that title.

"I just felt like it was so amazing to have finished my senior year as district champs again," Rio Grande City senior center fielder Nina Zurita said. "It just really felt like all the hard work felt like it had definitely paid off."

"In the beginning of the season I wanted that district title, now we have it, now I want to go for that undefeated crown," Rio Grande City junior utility player Lainy Fuentes added. "I believe. I just have so much faith in my team that we can do it."

The Lady Rattlers nearly finished district play undefeated three years ago.

Losing their chance at a perfect district season in the final game.

"I mean I lost that one game my freshman year which we could've been 14-0, but we ended up losing the game but it wasn't a confidence defeater, it just made a confidence booster," Fuentes said.

The Rio Grande City softball team is achieving this success despite a coaching change this season.

New head coach Roque Cortinas was the head baseball coach at McAllen Memorial for two years, before that, an assistant softball coach at Rio Grande City.

This year, it was time to return to the program he once served on the staff for.

"It's been an awesome experience so far," Cortinas said. "It's a team that had lost five seniors from last year's ball club. You know the expectations were... We didn't know what we were gonna get, some people thought it was gonna be kind of a rebuilding year for us. Being with them this year has been a great season."

"What's on our shirt that coach rod has put as our motto," Rio Grande City junior right fielder & third baseman Leilani Reyna said. "We're family and I think we created that sister bond since the beginning before preseason, that family bond that we have is what makes it so much easier to play and have fun with each other."