Rio Grande City softball looks to extend 19-game winner streak as magical season continues

The Rio Grande City softball team has made it to the sweet 16 for the first time in program history. They are set to play on Friday.

It's a one game playoff against Liberty Hill, as has been the case in the last three rounds for the Lady Rattlers.

Rio Grande City beat Mercedes 4-3 in the area round and took down Gregory-Portland 3-2 in the bi-district round.

The team is now on a 19-game winning streak, looking to continue what so far has been a thrilling playoff run.

"I know what we have, and I know what we bring to the table as a team," Rio Grande City junior third baseman Devanni Martinez said confidently. "No one really talks about Rio because we're not one of those teams that usually make it, but this year we are, and we're going to come and show them what we got."

The Liberty Hill team they're facing is looking to make it back to the regional final for a second straight year after they lost to Harlingen South in 2024. "We know it's a team that has a lot of tradition," Lady Rattlers head coach Roque Cortinas said. "Maybe more than us, but at the end of the day we've been training these girls all year long that it doesn't matter sometimes being the underdog is something that we like."

The game is set for Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Beeville High School.