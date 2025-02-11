Rio Grande City street converting to two-way street

Those driving through downtown Rio Grande City will soon see some changes.

North East Street will change from a one-way to a two-way street between Main and 2nd streets.

The city says nearby businesses have been asking for this to happen.

“They feel they should have easier access to those businesses, cause they have to literally go around a couple streets further west,” Rio Grande City City Manager Gilbert Millan said.

The city said the change will go into effect “in the next couple of months.”