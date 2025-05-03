x

Rio Grande City wins area round thriller over Mercedes and more softball playoff scores

Rio Grande City wins area round thriller over Mercedes and more softball playoff scores
5 hours 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 11:19 PM May 02, 2025 in Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:

Flour Bluff 8, Harlingen South 7 - Flour Bluff ties the series. Game 3 on Saturday.

CC Veterans Memorial 20, Weslaco East 2 - CC Veterans Memorial wins the series to advance.

CC Carroll 6, Brownsville Lopez 2 - Carroll wins the series to advance.

SA East Central 11, San Benito 3 - SA East Central leads series 1-0.

Weslaco 6, Buda Johnson 9 - Buda Johnson leads series 1-0.

Eagle Pass 13, Harlingen 2 - Eagle Pass leads the series 1-0.

Orange Grove 13, Raymondville 8 - Orange Grove wins the series to advance.

Santa Gertrudis 6, Lyford 1 - Santa Gertrudis wins the series to advance.

SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:

Rio Grande City 4, Mercedes 3 - Rio Grande City advances.

Weimer 12, La Villa 0 - Weimer advances.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days