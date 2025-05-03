Rio Grande City wins area round thriller over Mercedes and more softball playoff scores
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:
Flour Bluff 8, Harlingen South 7 - Flour Bluff ties the series. Game 3 on Saturday.
CC Veterans Memorial 20, Weslaco East 2 - CC Veterans Memorial wins the series to advance.
CC Carroll 6, Brownsville Lopez 2 - Carroll wins the series to advance.
SA East Central 11, San Benito 3 - SA East Central leads series 1-0.
Weslaco 6, Buda Johnson 9 - Buda Johnson leads series 1-0.
Eagle Pass 13, Harlingen 2 - Eagle Pass leads the series 1-0.
Orange Grove 13, Raymondville 8 - Orange Grove wins the series to advance.
Santa Gertrudis 6, Lyford 1 - Santa Gertrudis wins the series to advance.
SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:
Rio Grande City 4, Mercedes 3 - Rio Grande City advances.
Weimer 12, La Villa 0 - Weimer advances.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County sheriff's first 100 days in office
-
Sandbag distribution event held at Edinburg Service Center
-
Artwork by Brownsville ISD students to be displayed at U.S. Capitol
-
First 3D printed Starbucks opens in Brownsville
-
Brownsville woman arrested after 'extremely malnourished' dog found on her property
Sports Video
-
UTRGV lands St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres
-
Rio Grande City wins it over Mercedes in a Area area round...
-
Sharyland, Rivera, Pioneer force a game three in the Bi-District round
-
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW postponed; will play doubleheader Saturday
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks take Game 1 of playoff series with Flour...