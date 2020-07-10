Rio Grande Valley awarded $13.8 million to improve transit in Harlingen, McAllen amid pandemic

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on Friday announced that the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Corporation was awarded $13.8 million to improve transit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release sent by the senator’s office, two federal grants were awarded to help transit providers in Harlingen and McAllen continue to operate through the pandemic.

“The Harlingen UZA will receive $3,717,342, while the McAllen UZA will receive $10,119,614, for a total allocation of $13,836,956,” according to the release. “The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration.”

The funds will help cover expenses such as “salaries and wages, ages, fringe benefits, services, fuel vehicle maintenance, materials and supplies, utilities, replacement of one ADA vehicle, installation of a new farebox collection system, and any other related activity or expense,” according to the release.