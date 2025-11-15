Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in need of wreaths, volunteers

The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery is also in need of volunteers.

The cemetery's holiday Wreath Laying Ceremony is scheduled for December 13. The cemetery only has 561 wreaths sponsored so far, but they need about 3,800 more.

Each wreath will be laid at the graves of military heroes at the state cemetery in Mission.

In addition to the wreaths, volunteers are needed to place them on headstones.

For more information on volunteering or sponsoring a wreath, click here.