Rio Grande Valley Vipers Media Day 2024

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers held media day as the team closes in on the start of the 2024 G-League season.

The roster is headlined by Vipers returning from last season like Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Nate Hinton.

The team also boasts a slew of interesting additions for the coming year such as former New York Knick Allonzo Trier, former Milwaukee Buck Thon Maker, and former Kansas State star Markquis Nowell.

"The big thing with my first day with the players is always just to get the dust off of some of these guys." Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said of getting the ball rolling on another season. "So, that'll help me decide how much I need to teach when we start tomorrow."

One of the new additions to the team, Markquis Nowell, detailed his thought process in joining the Vipers for this season.

"It was just something me and my agent talked about... The Vipers have the history of winning championships in the G-League." Nowell said. "So, they gotta have some type of winning culture here. That's part of the reason why and I wanted to have the ball in my hands."

The G-League season starts on November 8th. The Vipers themselves are set to start the season at home on November 9th against the Memphis Hustle.