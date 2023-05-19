x

Rio Hondo Eliminated; PSJA Leads in 7th in Suspended Game One

3 hours 6 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, May 19 2023 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 1:38 AM May 19, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

High School Baseball Playoffs Scores and Schedule

Thursday, May 18th

3A  Regional Quarterfinals

Corpus Christi London 5, Rio Hondo 1

6A Regional Quarterfinals

PSJA 4, Laredo United 3 - Game suspended in 7th

Friday, May 19th

6A Regional Quarterfinals

Game 1 Cont. - Laredo United at PSJA - 5pm

Game 2 - Laredo United at PSJA - 6pm

5A Regional Quarterfinals

Game 1 - La Joya Palmview vs Edinburg Vela at UTRGV Baseball Stadium - 7pm

