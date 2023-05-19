Rio Hondo Eliminated; PSJA Leads in 7th in Suspended Game One
High School Baseball Playoffs Scores and Schedule
Thursday, May 18th
3A Regional Quarterfinals
Corpus Christi London 5, Rio Hondo 1
6A Regional Quarterfinals
PSJA 4, Laredo United 3 - Game suspended in 7th
Friday, May 19th
6A Regional Quarterfinals
Game 1 Cont. - Laredo United at PSJA - 5pm
Game 2 - Laredo United at PSJA - 6pm
5A Regional Quarterfinals
Game 1 - La Joya Palmview vs Edinburg Vela at UTRGV Baseball Stadium - 7pm
