Rio Hondo lift bridge reopens
The Rio Hondo lift bridge reopened on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Rio Hondo lift bridge went out of service after a vehicle struck the junction box that powers the bridge, on Saturday, March 22.
Road closures caused by crews attempting to repair the junction box were in effect during the repairs.
More News
News Video
-
New Region One program helping people get their teaching certificates
-
Man in custody following police standoff in Arroyo City
-
TxDOT urging drivers to stay away from flooded roads
-
Friday, March 28, 2025: Scattered morning showers, temps in the 80s
-
Severe weather continues in the Delta area
Sports Video
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...