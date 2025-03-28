x

Rio Hondo lift bridge reopens

Rio Hondo lift bridge reopens
1 hour 13 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 3:32 PM March 28, 2025 in News - Local
Rio Hondo Lift Bridge. KRGV file photo

The Rio Hondo lift bridge reopened on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Rio Hondo lift bridge went out of service after a vehicle struck the junction box that powers the bridge, on Saturday, March 22.

Road closures caused by crews attempting to repair the junction box were in effect during the repairs. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days