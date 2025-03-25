Closure of Rio Hondo lift bridge affecting nearby businesses

Captain Carlos Salinas' new bait shop is just half a block from the Rio Hondo lift bridge.

“It's a perfect spot for a bait shop,” Salinas said, noting that any fisherman coming to Arroyo City from the west will likely cross here and pass by his shop, Rio Hondo Bait & Tackle.

“Everything was great. I opened on Thursday, It was so nice. A lot of customers,” Salinas said.

On Saturday, a vehicle crashed into the junction box that powers the Rio Hondo lift bridge. Road closures were put up as crews work to repair the junction box to power up the bridge.

Rio Hondo Bait & Tackle, located at the intersection of Reynolds Street and Colorado Avenue, is now behind one of those road closures.

“So now I’m here, “Salinas said. “My business went down a little bit."

For now the detour from one side of the bridge to the other adds an extra six miles.

"People are just a little inconvenienced, but there's different ways to get into Rio Hondo," Rio Hondo city Administrator Ben Medina said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure of the Rio Hondo lift bridge is in effect until further notice.

