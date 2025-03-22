Rio Hondo lift bridge closed after vehicle strikes power box

The Rio Hondo lift bridge will be out of service until further notice after a vehicle struck the junction box that powers the bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TXDOT said a vehicle went off-road when it struck the power box Saturday morning. Due to exposed wiring, AEP turned off the junction box, leaving the bridge without power.

The bridge will remain the in the open, lifted position until the junction box can be repaired, according to TXDOT.

This will also cause some road closures.

TXDOT said FM 106 will be closed at FM 106 and FM 1846 for westbound traffic and at FM 106 and FM 508 for eastbound traffic.

For more information, contact TXDOT Pharr District spokesperson Ray Pedraza at 956-279-5486 or via email at raymond.pedraza@txdot.gov.